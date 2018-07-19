Time to Escape The Old Mill

The door slams. The clock starts. The time begins to run out. Sounds like the beginning of a scene out of a movie right?

Quite the opposite.

At 4 p.m., Aug 3, the Ortonville Community Historical Society will be hosting an escape room or a team puzzle challenge where groups of people work together to solve puzzles to escape a room in a limited amount of time. The event will be at The Old Mill Museum, 366 Mill St., Ortonville, and part of the Ortonville Community Historical Society 50th anniversary celebration.

“It’s really going to be a lot of fun and a great way for any group of people to challenge their puzzle solving skills,” said Noah Cox, a member of OCHS and project coordinator.

The escape room take about 20 minutes and involve groups of up to eight. Admission is $10 a person and game participants are filled on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, contact Judy Miracle at (248) 884-8585.