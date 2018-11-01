Tis the season’ for giving OCEF seeking donations

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- November has arrived and as many look forward to the holidays, Ortonville Community Emergency Fund seeks help to make both Thanksgiving and Christmas more joyous celebrations for those in need in this community.

The Ortonville Community Emergency Fund will assist families this holiday season and is currently accepting sign-ups from low-income households within the Brandon School District who are seeking help in putting Thanksgiving dinner on their tables.

“OCEF is planning on 165 families this year, although registration is still going on,” said Christian Service and Food Pantry Coordinator Karyn Milligan. “It takes many hands to get the OCEF distributions done.”

Any of these items can be dropped off at St. Anne’s Church, Bueche’s Food World or at Brandon Township Public Library. Also, from 9 a.m.-noon, Nov. 10 Neil and Robin Loughlin will be collecting food items at Bueche’s in their Studebaker truck.

Food sorting will be Nov. 11 at 1 p.m., with packing and distribution on Nov. 12. Anyone looking to volunteer for picking up food from the schools, with food packing, with food sorting, of with any questions,call Carol Klenner at 248-627-3965 ext. 102

What’s needed •$25 Bueche gift cards•cake mix and frosting•jello or pudding•peanut butter•gravy or broth •macaroni & cheese•candy or snacks•soup•toilet paper•paper towels•cereal•evaporated milk•jelly•pasta or rice•muffin mix•corn•green beans•tuna•canned chicken•stuffing•pumpkin•cranberry sauce•pie crust mix•canned fruit•assorted vegetables and potatoes.