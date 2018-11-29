‘Tis the season Goodrich Downtown Christmas

By David Fleet

Editor

From 5-8 p.m., Dec. 6., Santa Claus will be at the Goodrich Downtown Christmas. Santa will be seeking both the nice and naughty during the evening.

“The annual downtown Christmas event will be bigger and more festive than ever this year,” said Patty Plant, owner of Cranberries Cafe, 10250 Hegel Road.

“There’s plenty of new activities to kick off the holiday season as well as some traditional favorites.

Stop by Cranberries and get warm while enjoying some live music.”

Hegel Road will be closed in the downtown area during the celebration to provide safe Christmas fun for the entire family. At 6 p.m. the community Christmas tree will be lighted, followed by Pastor Jon Grimshaw of Lakeview Community Church leading the community in prayer and the story of Christmas.

“A simple tradition can last a lifetime,” said Grimshaw. “Most people have memories that have accumulated over their lifetime. That’s what the tree lighting in Goodrich is about. See, it’s more than turning on the lights that trim the tree standing in the center of town. It’s more than Christmas carols being sung by a choir or played by a band. It’s more than enduring the chilly weather, or even the reading of the story of Jesus’ birth from the Gospel of Luke. It’s really a time when people come together – neighbors & friends, churches, businesses, and charitable organizations – and for a couple of hours, we are all united in our joyful celebration of this beautiful season”

The evening will also feature the Goodrich United Methodist Church choir with traditional Christmas carols.

The streets will be lined with luminaries courtesy of Goodrich Boy Scout Troop 340 and carolers will be on the streets to welcome visitors. In addition, the Goodrich High School Jazz Band will provide some seasonal carols during the evening. DJ Bill Young will also be sending out festive music.

Christmas suggestions and interviews with Santa at Liberty Way Realty in downtown. The Goodrich Library will be open to visitors upstairs as Lucy’s Pet Supplies & Feed Store will provide some rather unique crafts for kids.

Take a free ride wagon ride around the village offered by Top Hill Farms, 5767 Fox Road, Goodrich.

From 5-8 p.m., the Goodrich/Atlas Area Historical Society Ladies Library Museum will be open during the Goodrich Downtown Christmas celebration.

Stop by to see historical artifacts of Goodrich past, pick up the first publication of the Historical Society’s Newsletter and buy a book of Goodrich history. First 50 kids get a free craft to go.