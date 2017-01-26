Township board to consider cell tower

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp

.- The township board of trustees will hear new information regarding a cell tower requested to be constructed on private property by Skyway Towers, LLC. at the 5:30 p.m., Feb. 21 regular meeting

On Dec. 21, the township planning commission recommended denial of erecting the165-foot Monopole Communications Tower in the 8000 block of East Baldwin Road. The company, which has more than 480 towers nationwide, say the new equipment is necessary due to the growing demand for wireless service in the area. Following the planning commission’s 6-0 vote for recommendation to deny—Skyway Towers officials contacted Tere Onica, township supervisor, requesting adjournment and an opportunity to provide additional information regarding the project prior to the board of trustees vote.

“The hierarchy is the tower should be located on township property (first),” said Pat Major, township trustee and planning commission member. “If not it should go on school district property, if not it should go on county property, or public utility property and the last resort is on private property. The thought has always been if the whole community has to look at an ugly cell tower the whole community should benefit from it.”

Major said Skyway officials provided several options to convince the planning commission the need for the tower on East Baldwin Road property including considered of the Horton Cemetery property on Gale Road just south of Baldwin Road.

“By locating the tower at the cemetery we could take some of the proceeds from that tower to maintain the property,” added Major. “There are no health concerns in our denial. We even suggested the tower be constructed next to the existing Bristol Road (and M-15) tower, that way there’s towers with towers on the Consumers (Energy) property. We also had 30 to 35 area residents sign petitions against the cell tower and its (Baldwin Road) location. During one of the three planning commission meetings one person spoke infavor of the tower.”

“They are going to show up with new information the planning commission requested but did not receive,” added Major. “Now they are in front of the township board saying here is new information and you should approve it. Don’t know where we go with that? I didn’t like the idea of them circumventing the planning commission by bringing new information.”