Township eyes plans for business area near ORV park, I-75

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.- On Oct. 24, township officials gathered with economic developers from Oakland County to discuss the future of property near the intersection of Grange Hall Road and I-75.

The proposed township business area will be incorporated within the master plan and on about 88 acres with close access to the new ORV state park now set to open in July 2020.

“Since our business district is very limited in the township we are looking for long term leases with custom built structures,” said Bob DePalma, township supervisor. “The funds will come back to the township coffers, keeping our taxes here low. We at the township have a good idea of what we want to do to support the (ORV) park activities.”

The plan for the property is now just a conception, added DePalma.

“We cannot go to a Jeep or Mahindra (company) or any of those people and say, ‘hey there’s a big ORV park coming in and we are going to have some property developed and do you want to be part of it without giving them some idea of what might be in there.”

The planners along with township officials outlined the property for a mix of retail units such as storage facilities, eateries and ORV businesses. In addition, a new township fire station/Michigan State Police Post replacing the aged Dixie Highway and Grange Hall Road location.

Bret Rasegan, planning manager for the Oakland County Planning Division also attended the meeting.

“We don’t have costs associated with the project,” said Rasegan. “It’s not an economic evaluation. We are just taking a look at the sight and the roads. These are just ideas.”

The new facility will be located near the Michigan Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, or MABAS, storage warehouse which opened last year. The structure provides a location for workers, logistics, support vehicles, boats for surface water rescue, medical supplies, generators, ATVs, and vans to move the team of about 150 statewide when needed. The planners also will utlize a draw from the heavy traffic from both directions of I-75.

“I like this plan since it minimizes some potential congestion on Grange Hall or in the township,” added DePalma. “It will bring the people that are interested in what ever (business) is in there (specifically). It makes the reclamation (of the mined area) a little bit easier.”

DePalma suggested there are three additional mining areas in the township reaching the end of their life cycle: Dixie Highway and Oakhill Road; Tindel Road near Dixie Highway and south of Grange Hall Road between Hawley and Worden roads.

“Right now these sites are active,” he said. “They will be future property eyed for development rather than a landfill..”

The township ORV park will be located on the west side of Dixie Highway on reclaimed gravel pit property. Currently, deliberation between the Oakland County Parks and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for the park management continues. In conjunction with the Oakland County Parks, the state property is intended to be used for a professionally designed off-road track state park.

The ORV park incorporates 235 acres on property once mined for gravel. The MDNR reported in December 2014 a grant for $2.9 million was approved from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund to purchase the property, however, only a portion of the grant was used so far. Currently, about 145 acres of the 235 will be included in the first phase of the ORV park. Some of the remaining acreage is still mined by area companies.

The concept will test the skills of drivers and abilities of machines at slow speeds, in a safe, legal environment on the south side of Mt. Holly where the noise will not be intrusive nor change the character of the community.