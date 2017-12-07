Township hall renovations complete

By David Fleet

Editor

The township hall facelift is complete.

In August, by a vote of 5-0 the township board of trustees OK’d Swartz Creek based—RBF Construction for building renovations to the township hall, 7386 Gale Road. The cost of the project, which started just after Labor Day cost $148, 210.

The renovations included reconstruction of exterior walls, insulation, repairs to the hall entrance way, foyer and reconfiguring the two bathrooms. The stone work on the front of the building will remain.

The 4,500-square-foot township hall was constructed in 1980 and is a steel building with metal stud infill. Deficiencies in the building were reported by Davison based H2H Architects who assess the physical condition of the township hall during the summer of 2016. Currently the offices are for township officials and the Genesee County Sheriff deputies that patrol the township. Bugs, water damage, a significant lack of insulation and non compliance with ADA requirements were just a few of the issues that were reported.