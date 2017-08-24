Township inks billboard deal

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.- After several years of searching township officials have landed a sign.

Earlier this month Farmington Hills based International Outdoors officially completed the construction of the first township billboard located near I-75 and Grange Hall Road.

“We have limited space in the township for a billboard,” said Bob DePalma, township supervisor. “This has been in the works for three or four years. It’s a great location near I-75 and a gravel pit.”

The rent of the township owned property is $11,500 per year.

International Outdoor President Randy Oram said his billboard company, which has 120 faces or panels in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties is happy to be in the township.

“The Groveland site is ideal for travelers on I-75 going north out of Oakland County and south from Genesee,” said Oram. “It’s a great working relationship with a local government and we are eager to continue for many years.”

Oram said the sign is 65 feet high and the standard 14 feet-by-48 feet lighted billboard. He did not indicate what type of advertising will be on the sign.

“The traffic on I-75 is about 62,000 vehicles each day and the signs are ideal for directional advertising,” he said. “We keep the message simple on the signs and 90 percent of the messages are local companies.”

International Outdoors will also make a donation to the Youth Assistance in the township.

“Each year we always give back to the community we do business with,” he said.