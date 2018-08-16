Township larcenies on the rise

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.-Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles, homes and outbuildings after a rash of recent larcenies.

At 11:39 a.m., while on patrol Brandon deputies were flagged down by a Ganger Road resident for a larceny from a vehicle.

The victim stated he parked in his driveway overnight. His windows were half down and it was unlocked. The victim stated he discovered items stolen from the car in the morning including his wallet, which contained his ATM card, driver license, and $43 in cash.

The Granger Road larceny was just one of many in the township within the past few weeks.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander Lt. Greg Glover reported as many as 30 within the past weeks.

“The perpetrators are hitting vehicles on rural roads as well as homes and outbuildings,” he said.

“Do not leave any valuables in the vehicles and make sure all buildings are secure including doors, windows and sliding glass doors so the can’t be forced open. Many of the reports have been occurring in the early morning hours, but some are at daytime too.”

Glover said residents should report suspicious people in the area who may be knocking on doors to determine if someone is home.

“Try to get a description of the individual and their vehicle,” he said. “Call 9-1-1 not the substation to make a report.”

Also, if there are any leads please call Detective/Sergeant Shawn Wearner. Reward offered for information leading to an arrest.

“They seem to be targeting the homes near the ITC corridor,” he said. “Hide your jewelry and other valuables.”

Another area resident reported that overnight someone had rummaged through her truck and removed several quilts, sewing patterns and a sewing machine. One of the quilts was a century old with butterflies material on a Muslin fabric. The seamstress reported the quilt was the property of a customers’ great-grandmother and was in need of some repairs. Call the Brandon Substation 248-627-4911 with information.