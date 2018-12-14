Township man charged with animal cruelty

Brandon Twp., A 32-year-old Brandon Township man was arraigned today on a charge of cruelty and neglect of 10 or more animals in 52-2 District Court in Independence Township. Andrew Elroy Scott faces up to four years in prison following an Oakland County Animal Control Division investigation involving 31 farm animals from a petting zoo at a roadside farm stand in Brandon Township. Six of the 31 animals have died.

A witness familiar with horses alerted OCAC to the condition of the animals in October after observing two miniature horses at the roadside petting zoo were thin. OCAC obtained a search warrant from 52-2 District Court on Oct. 24 to go onto Scott’s property in the 4500-block of Ramsey Road which is near the roadside stand. OCAC, accompanied by Oakland County Sheriff Brandon Township Substation deputies and an equine veterinarian, executed the search warrant the following day.