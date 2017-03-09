Township OKs grant applications for area parks

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp.

-On Monday night the township board of trustees voted 6-0 to submit applications for three grants that if awarded will benefit the township community park, 1414 N. Hadley Road along with the Sherman Memorial Park, 150 Cedar St. in the Village of Ortonville.

The township is seeking grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund for the development of 100 accessibly designed parking spaces, four sand volleyball courts, accessible basketball courts, accessible benches, accessible picnic tables, accessible assorted signage and accessible linking pathway located in the Brandon Township Community Park.

The township is seeking a grant for $140,000 of which the township will match $70,000 if one of the grants is approved. The matching grant funds will come from the cell tower funds. The township now receives close to $95,000 annually from all carriers on the cell tower. That money will be designated for yearly park maintenance, about $25,000, as well as for park development. The funds can procure matching DNR grants.

The township will also apply to the Recreation Passport Grant program for the Sherman Memorial Park concession stand renovation. The township has made a financial commitment to the project in the amount of $3,750 of matching funds in cash and or force account. The Village of Ortonville will also contribute $3,750 for a combined total of $7,500 for the project.

The application to the Recreation Passport Grant program will be for $30,000 with both the township and the Village of Ortonville using the $7,500 or 25 percent in matching funds.

The deadline for the grant application is March 25.