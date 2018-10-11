Township opts for No Haz

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- The township board of trustees voted 6-1 on Oct. 2 to enter into an agreement with No HAZ for 2019.

“We’re small enough that we don’t need to do this every year,” said trustee Scott Broughton. “But I think to offer this every two or three years, if it just keeps a few gallons of fuel or something out of the back 40 and out of our water table, I think it’s worth it.”

No HAZ gives residents an opportunity to get rid of hazardous waste, a full list of which can be found on oakgov.com.

Brandon has not participated in No HAZ since 2008, when they had 252 residents participate. The agreement would mean that residents would pay $10 per car, and the township would pay $36.15 per resident that participates. In addition to that, the township would pay administration fees estimated to total $1,785.09 based on an estimated participation of 150 residents.

“And I agree with Scott, we don’t need to do this every year,” said Supervisor Kathy Thurman. “After 2008, the economy tanked and we were struggling with our funds. I think we’re in a much better place now and can afford to do this.”

In past years, No HAZ events have been scheduled in Oxford Township, Independence Township, Rochester, Pontiac and Waterford Township throughout the year. The organization hopes to also find a location in Orion Township this upcoming year. Nine Brandon residents participated last year with full cost on the resident.

“No HAZ has been accommodating to our residents and allowing them to participate, usually charging them a fee of $60,” said Thurman.