Trails end: Ribbon cutting for Gale Road pathway Oct. 1

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-At 4 p.m., Oct. 1, a ribbon cutting for the Gale Road walking trail will be at the township hall 7386 S. Gale Road. The public is invited.

“It’s been a long process,” said Paulette Johnson, Walk, Bike, Run Atlas Township co-chair. “Many people worked very hard to make this happen and we are proud to make good use of the trail.”

The new 12 foot wide trail on the west side of Gale Road from Goodrich Oaktree Elementary School to Atlas. The section of trail will eventually be part of the Iron Belle Trail, a statewide project to connect Belle Isle in Detroit to Ironwood in the Western Upper Peninsula, more than 1,200 miles.

Johnson along with Walk, Bike Run Atlas Township co-chair Bruce DeGrouchy began the process for the trail with a petition back in 2013 with about 350 signatures supporting the pathway. The first meeting of the group was in November of 2013.

“There were and still are funds available to do a trail project,” said Johnson. “It’s great day for the township, we invite the community to come take a walk and celebrate our accomplishment.”

The trail was created by the citizen-led group Walk, Bike, Run Atlas Township. County officials recognized the township group’s initiative to create new recreational trails within their community.

Through a grass roots effort, township officials and residents distributed surveys community-wide, established a social media outlet, and actively engaged residents, leading to success in the effort. On Oct. 23, 2015 the Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission acknowledged their efforts with the Innovation in Community Development Award.

In November 2014 voters passed, by a 1,664 yes to 1,502 no margin, a 1/8 mill or $6 per year for a $100,000 home that will generate about $33,292 per year to fund the pathways in the township. The trails millage was the first of its kind in Genesee County and one of just a few in the State of Michigan, say county officials.

The estimated cost of the Gale Road Trail will be about $778,173. The $300,000 from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant plus $300,000 from the Transportation Alternatives Program or TAP Grant will comprise about 80 percent of the money needed for the project. An additional $98,000 was received from the City of Grand Blanc in TAP Grant due to unused resources. The balance will be provided by Atlas Township from the millage.

“While the opening of the Gale Road trial is great accomplishment by our residents and township officials—we’re not finished yet,” said Johnson. “The next section will be west of Perry Road connecting to Grand Blanc, then north to Davison and south to Ortonville. We need the trail to go somewhere.”