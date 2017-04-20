Tropical Smoothie Cafe comes to town

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.– Get your daily servings of fruit, veggies and so much more at the new restaurant in town— Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

Don’t be fooled by the name. Tropical Smoothie Cafe does indeed offer a wide selection of delicious smoothies and owner Melissa Bosek and her staff of 25 are ready to custom make whatever concoction you desire, but the eatery also has a menu that include wraps, sandwiches, and salads.

“We offer amazing food,” said Bosek, who opened Tropical Smoothie Cafe at 1152 S. Ortonville Road, on March 25. “Everything is made to order and is fresh daily.”

For the last four years, Bosek has been operations manager for Tropical Smoothie Cafe’s area development team of Michigan, helping opening franchise locations across the state as the popularity of the chain explodes.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe began in 1999 with one store. Twelve years ago, a store opened in Grand Blanc, the first in Michigan. There are now 54 franchises in the state, and 520 Tropical Smoothie Cafes nationwide. CEO Mike Rotunda offers great corporate backing to franchise owners said Bosek, who lives in the community and decided to open her own location here so she could stop traveling so much. She is excited also to be working with her daughter, Paige.

“I drove by this location for years and just thought it would be so good,” said Bosek. “I saw kids from Brandon High School getting Slurpees and I thought, ‘What if they could drink their breakfast?’”

Now they can, as can all customers, with a variety of smoothies including classics like kiwi quencher or blueberry bliss and superfoods offering antioxidants including the chain’s most popular offering— island green, with spinach, kale, mango, pineapple and banana. Customers can be “supercharged” with super fruits including triple berry oat or peanut paradise or indulge in a bahama mama with strawberries, pineapple, white chocolate and coconut, or mocha madness if a caffeine kickstart is needed.

“People are afraid to try the green ones, but they are so good,” said Bosek. “They wonder how all these flavors come together, but corporate has a chef and all he does is work to find great combinations.”

Supplements including proteins and vitamins and items such as flax seed or almonds can be added to any smoothie, too.

Looking for something you can sink your teeth into? Try all-day breakfast wraps such as the southwest or all-American omelet, the peanut butter banana crunch flatbread. Need lunch and dinner options? Tropical Smoothie Cafe has you covered with more delectable flatbreads, wraps, and sandwiches, including the chipotle chicken club, baja chicken, Jamaican jerk chicken, hummus veggie, Thai chicken, rustic turkey and apple club; or try a salad including the loaded spinach one which also has bacon, candied pecans, gorgonzola, peaches, dried cranberries and homemade raspberry vinaigrette.

A kids menu also appeals to the younger set with tastes like lil’ limeberry and chocolate chimp smoothies, or cheese and pizza quesadillas.

Dine-in at the restaurant which features a bright, cheery, tropical decor, with sun that streams in through large windows at the front, and offers high tables and stools, as well as a bar seating area with plug outlets around for recharging of phones.

Bosek is hoping the restaurant becomes a teen hangout, with its location across from Brandon High School. Outdoor seating is also available. Carry-out and drive-thru orders can be made even quicker than the usual 2-minute waiting time for a smoothie or 4-minute wait for other options by using the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app that allows ordering and paying ahead, and also rewards regular customers.

“This is something I brought to town so everyone can know they ate better and can feel better,” said Bosek. “Come hang out and have fun.”

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 1152 S. Ortonville Road, Ste. 100, is open 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Friday; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters, military, and police officers all receive 50 percent off with ID. Call 248-627-2677.