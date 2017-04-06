On March 24-25, robotics team traveled to Mason High School to compete to qualify for the Michigan State Championships. Overall, the team was able to secure eight wins and four losses leading to a fourth place ranking at the end of qualifications.

Truck Town Thunder led an alliance of three robots, FRC Team 5205, Full Metal Jackets from Concord, Mich. and FRC Team 6548, Perry RAMBots from Perry High School on to the semi-finals. The team won nine matches consecutively and set the high score for the entire event with 375 points.

However due to a small mechanical failure T3 was ousted in the semi-finals.