Trustee seat open, candidates sought

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.

– The election was two months ago, but an opportunity remains for those wanting to serve local government.

Candidates are needed for an open township trustee spot after Liz Waters, elected to the position in November, moved out of the township and thus was unable to take the oath of office.

“Liz Waters’ seat on the board automatically became vacant Jan. 2,” said Supervisor Kathy Thurman. “We have 45 days to appoint someone.”

That someone must be at least 18 years of age and reside within the township in order to be appointed to the position, the term of which will be from Feb. 6, 2017 until Nov. 20, 2018.

The seat will be placed on the 2018 gubernatorial election ballot for voters to select a candidate to complete the term.

“The paperwork to run for the election is due so early and my living situation changed after the date to withdraw,” said Waters, who prior to being appointed a township board member herself served as a village council member. “I wish all the luck to the new board. I loved serving Ortonville for the last six years.”

Applications to be appointed as a township trustee are available at the township clerk’s office, 395 Mill St., and candidates are asked questions such as their stance on issues including sewers and the Iron Belle Trail, as well as their plans for improving economic conditions in the township.

Clerk Candee Allen said she hopes potential candidates are dedicated to the community, want to see good improvements and are able to deal with difficult situations.

“Four years ago we endured Enbridge (petroleum pipeline replacement) coming through our community and that was tough to be involved with,” she said. “It’s behind us now, but just coming on as a new board member, you don’t know what is coming at you. OPEB (other post-employment benefits) and healthcare are always going to be situations that are never fixed.”

Applications must be returned by 4 p.m., Jan. 25 to the township clerk’s office and at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 30, the township board will interview candidates in a public meeting at the township offices. Township board members will each cast a vote for their top pick by Feb. 3, and a selection will be announced at the board’s next monthly meeting, set for 7 p.m., Feb. 6.

Details: 248-627-2851.