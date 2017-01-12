Two locals named top cops

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich

– Two village residents are now police chiefs.

Adam Kline was named Lansing Township Police Chief last month while last week, Dan Keller was appointed Chief of Police of the White Lake Township Police Department.

Both residents have extensive law enforcement careers and hold elected positions locally.

In December, Kline, 52, was named Lansing Township Police Chief, replacing Kay Hoffman who retired last year. Kline, who is also the village planning commission director, had served more than 29 years with the White Lake Township Police Department.

“I came to White Lake (Township) looking for a job and left with a career in law enforcement,” said Kline.

“I just really enjoy helping people each day it’s a sense of accomplishment.”

A 1982 Clarkston High School graduate, Kline served three years in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1987. He was elected to the village council and later appointed to the village planning commission in 1998.

He worked six months for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office where he was assigned to jail services before joining the White Lake Township Police Department. After joining the force in 1987 he was promoted to White Lake Township Chief of Police in March of 2014.

While at White Lake Township, Adam worked in the patrol division for seven years and in the detective bureau for 11 years. He worked as shift sergeant overseeing the daily patrol operations of his shift, FTO Program, along with communications, including 9-1-1. In 2010, Adam was promoted to lieutenant and served as the commanding officer of patrol operations. His responsibilities included management of all uniform services, such as road patrol and communications and fleet vehicle services and training. He also served as the department’s public safety access point 9-1-1 coordinator.

In addition to having many hours of in-service training in police operations, management and leadership, Adam earned his associate’s degree from Central Texas College and his bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University (public administration). In 2006 he successfully completed the 10-week Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. In 2012 he graduated after 12 weeks from the FBI’s National Academy in Quantico, Va.

Long time police officer Dan Keller replaced Kline as White Lake Township police chief.

Keller, 42, was chosen to fill a vacant seat on the school board of education in July 2014 and elected to a six-year term in November that same year. He joined the White Lake Township Police Department in March 1998, was promoted to sergeant in 2009 and lieutenant in 2013.

“Police work and the school board are both very structured and community oriented,” said Keller. “The positions go hand-in-hand and it’s an honor to serve the communities. When I started my law enforcement career I just wanted to be a police officer. Honestly it is and continues to be a fun job, there’s always something new everyday. This job has allowed me the opportunity to help people on a variety of levels each day.”

Keller earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Grand Valley State University and attended GVSU Police Academy. He also completed the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. In 2010 Keller completed the Northwestern University School of Staff and Command.

During his years with the department he worked as a field training officer, a property officer, defensive tactics instructor, special response team member and oversaw daily patrol operations for day and afternoon shifts. He also served in the field training officer program, defensive tactics and commanded the evidence room. He worked in the patrol division for seven years, spent four years assigned to the detective bureau and served as a school liaison officer.

White Lake Township, located in central Oakland County, has a population of about 32,000 residents and incorporates parts of five school districts. Keller will oversee a police department that includes 28 officers.

Keller has two children at Oaktree Elementary School, Reagan in fifth grade and Brody in second grade. He is married to Miki a teacher in the Lakeville School District.