Venita Joyce Batten of Ortonville; died peacefully on July 5, 2017 with family present.

She was 80.

Born April 22, 1937 in Puxico, Missouri to the late Winferd and Zelma (nee: Steward) Patton. She married Joseph Harold Batten on August 28, 1954 in Pontiac, Michigan. Venita was a loving wife, caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Learned from her mother, the art of making custom draperies and window treatments, which she did for 20 years. She is survived by her loving husband, Harold of almost 63 years; four children, William (Carol) Batten, Dennis (Linda) Batten, Cheryl Ferguson and Brian (Angie) Batten; nine grandchildren, Thomas, Keith, Angela, Jesse, Doug, Chad, Hana, Lyndsey and Drew; five great grandchildren, Natalie, Chasten, Elizabeth, Olivia and Niko;Â preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law Rev. Kermit and Barbara Patton. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME–ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville.

Interment will follow at Ortonville Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 noon until the time of the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimerâ’s Assn. or charity of choice. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com