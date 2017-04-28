Video cameras OK’d by township

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.-The board of trustees had voted 4-0 on March 20 to spend up to $1,400 for secuity cameras for three township buildings.

However, on April 24, the board recognized that the price quoted by Davison-based Pal Burglar was for one building—the township office. As a result, the board of trustees voted 5-0 and re-approved a bid for all three locations at a cost of $3,487 without a service agreement.

The new proposal will include four security cameras at the Atlas Township Hall, two cameras at the Goodrich Library and four at the Atlas Township Fire Department. The cameras will record 24-hours per day for up to three weeks and stream the data to a specified township computer.

“The insurance companies are offering priemum discounts,” said Tere Onica, township supervisor. “It’s a little bit more than what we had anticipated before, but not unreasonable considering the value of our contents and security.”