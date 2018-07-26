Village administrator files suit over contract

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- The village administrator/clerk has filed suit against three councilmembers after her annual contract was not renewed.

The suit comes after a 3-2 village council vote on June 4 to not renew the village administrator/clerk contract for Jakki Sidge. Named in the suit were Council Pro-Tem Jake Vick, Trustee Tim Light and Trustee Tim Barraco who voted to not renew the contract.

Council President Mark Baldwin and Council member Shannon McCafferty voted to renew and not named in the suit.

The suit, filed by Flint Township Attorney Tom Pabst alleges the contract was not renewed because Sidge reported that the defendants violated the village charter, village rules and policies with regards to harassment, hostile work environment she was being subject to and the Open Meetings Act.

The suit claims the defendants’ actions were all done in retaliation and response to Sidge engaging in protected activity under the Whistleblower Protection Act, including her raising violations of the law, rules, regulation and polices.

In addition the suit further alleges that gender and age played a role in the non-renewal of her contract in violation of civil rights law and requests damages of $100,000. Calls to attorney Tom Pabst were not received by deadline.