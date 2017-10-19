Village chicken ban protests ramp up as removal day nears

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville-Signs are popping up around the village and beyond protesting the ban on chickens.

The signs, which read ‘Save the Chickens (not the roosters)’, have now been distributed to about 100 residents around the village and Brandon Township. Just in time, as chickens are back on the agenda for the village council on Oct. 23, the day before all chickens are to be gone from the village.

“The citizens are going to be presenting facts and answering questions about the safety of raising chickens and the benefits of raising chickens,” said resident Courtney McClerren.

Feathers started flying regarding chicken ownership in the village when, by a 4-3 on Aug. 28 the village council voted to direct the village manager to enforce the current animal ordinance that makes owning a chickens along with cows, horses, pigs, goats, pigeons, geese, ducks or any other animal, fowl or insect except birds, dogs, cats or other harmless and domesticated household pets unlawful. The animal ordinance dates back to 1982.

Since than village residents who own chickens have tried to peck away at the ordinance to keep their fowl. Yet, by a 4-3 vote on Sept. 25 the village council dashed any plans to allow chickens. Denied was a motion by Tonja Brice, seconded by Dylus to instruct the village manager to prepare ordinance revisions for Village Ordinance 90.35-90.62 in order to allow the keeping of chickens within the village with restrictions as approved by council. Voting for the ordinance revisions were Tonja Brice, Keith Dylus and Wayne Wills. Voting against were Mark Butzu, Dan Eschmann, Coleen Skornickaand Karen Sleva.

Though the council may think of chickens as pests, McClerren points out that chickens actually eat bugs and small rodents, which helps with pest control.

In addition to the signs, which residents and non-residents alike are purchasing on their own, there is a petition going through the village to save chickens.

Some out of town residents with connections to Ortonville have purchased signs for donation to residents.

“People care enough to pay $8 a sign,” said McClerren.

The petition has been in circulation since before the Sept. 25 meeting.

“I want to say we have about 200 signatures now,” said resident and chicken owner Brenda Timmermans.

McClerren has been working with the petition.

“We turned in at least eight full pages for approval and have at least six more pages to turn in for approval,” said McClerren.

Other members of the community have weighed in on the issue, including Brandon Township trustee Bob Marshall via a poem sent to The Citizen.

Power to the Chickens!

By Bob Marshall © 2017

Ain’t many people livin’ there

It’s just a quiet little burg.

Only has one flashing light,

Streets only number, First to Third

But, there are some folk living there,

Got their tail feathers in a bunch

‘cause they don’t like chickens bein’ there,

Unless of course, it’s lunch.

For well on twenty years,

local chickens ranged the town

Until those chicken haters yelled,

“Those coops, they must come down!”

So now the chickens face

Eviction from their homes.

Living life on the streets

No bed to lay their comb.

It seems some people have forgot

Just why they moved out here.

The quiet life, nature’s sites,

And the view of grazing deer.

So I ask you think again,

‘fore you throw the chickens out.

Seems to me free ranging hens

Is what country life’s about.