Village council hires new administrator/clerk

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Nov. 1, the village council voted 4-1 to extend a contract to Sheri Wilkerson as administrator/clerk.

Mark Baldwin, Jake Vick, Shannon McCafferty and Tim Light voted for the candidate. Tim Barraco voted no.

Wilkerson, a Flint resident served as Atlas Township Clerk and Election Administrator since 2012 . She was Chief Deputy Clerk for Flint Township from 1986 to 2011.

Wilkerson earned an Associates Degree in Liberal Arts from Mott Community College and studied business administration at Michigan State University. Wilkerson is a Certified Municipal Clerk, Certified Election Inspector Trainer and attended Master Municipal Clerk Academy at MSU. She also has been a Member of the National Association of Parliamentarians since 1997.

“First and foremost I would like to thank the village council for giving me this opportunity,” said Wilkerson. “I’m eager to do what’s best for the village and work to establish a positive and open work environment in the offices.”

Learning more about the community will be her first priority, she said.

“I have strong relationship with Genesee County on many levels of government,” she said. “Also, I’m eager to establish the five year plan for the village and work to improve the downtown businesses.”

“I’m going to strive to get to know the community better and emphasize my door is open to residents.”

Her past responsibilities included preparing confidential and special material for township boards, civil service commission, election commission, liquor advisory commission and other boards.

The village position opening came after the council voted 3-2 in June to not renew the contract for village administrator/clerk Jakki Sidge after more than 20 years of service. Four candidates for the village administrator/ clerk were selected from a total of about 20 resumes received after the job was posted in The Citizen newspaper along with a statewide trade magazine and online. Village labor attorney Timothy Winship of Grand Blanc, along with council members coordinated the search.

On Sept. 25 the village council agreed during a special meeting at the village offices on candidates for the village administrator/clerk.

Wilkerson’s first day in office will be Nov. 12. The village coucil meeting will at 6 p.m.

.