Village council member resigns

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Ortonville- Trustee Keith Dylus resigned on Oct. 23 without comment. His resignation was announced by village council president Wayne Wills at the Monday night meeting, which Dylus was absent from.

Dylus was appointed originally in December 2015 to fill the seat vacated by Liz Waters partway through her term. He was then re-elected in 2016 for a partial term, which was scheduled to end in November of 2018. He had stated he wanted to be part of the decision making for the community since he and his family planned to be here for a long time.

Though the council has no obligation to fill his seat, Wills is still looking for any interest in the position. The current board includes the remaining six members Tonja Brice, Wayne Wills, Dan Eschmann, Mark Butzo, Karen Sleva and Coleen Skornicka.

“My position allows me to receive letters of interest from anyone who may be interested,” said Wills.

Wills will be accepting letters of interest until Nov. 10, stating why the person would like a seat on the board and any prior experience, and all letters should be directed to the village president.

Anyone who is interested in the position can send their letter to Wayne Wills, village president, at P.O. Box 928 Ortonville, MI 48462.