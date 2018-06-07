The Ortonville United Methodist Church will be hosting their annual Village Kids Breakfast Club, along with Seymour Lake United Methodist Church.

“We’re trying to fill the gap and make sure our kids have food to eat during the summer,” said Lisa Merglewski, Lai Leader at OUMC. “Believe it or not, some of them only eat at school for breakfast and lunch. We want to offset the cost of having kids at home during the summer.”

The program provides cereal and milk from Cook’s Dairy Farm to low income families in the area, and distributions begin on June 17, and will be every Sunday through Aug. 26.

The program collects close to 1,000 boxes every year. Every other week there will be activities and lunches for the families who collect the boxes during distribution.

Drop boxes are placed at Bueche’s, Creations Salon in Ortonville, Impact Smoothies in Ortonville, Brandon Community Church, Seymour Lake United Methodist Church and Hope Horse park.