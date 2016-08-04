Village manager resigns





By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Ortonville– The responsibilities associated with being village manager was more than Mike Lee expected.

Just two months after accepting the position, Lee has tendered his resignation. His last day will be Aug. 19.

“The job itself is consuming too much time and resources,” said Lee, who retired in February as a colonel in the Michigan Army National Guard and started as village manager May 16. “I misjudged the commitment it would take and the toll it is taking on my family and quality of life. I loved everything about this job, about the community. I wish Ortonville could be right next door to DeWitt.”

A 1-hour and 15 minute commute one way from where he resides contributed to his decision, as well as the number of evening meetings of the council and planning commission that turned the job into more than 40 hours per week. Lee had no immediate career plans, adding that his free time is more valuable than financial compensation at this point in his career, which spanned 33 years in the military.

“It’s been a great learning experience,” said Lee of his brief stint as village manager. “I’ve met so many wonderful people here and sincerely apologize to anyone I have let down, especially Wayne Wills.”

The village council began searching for someone to fill the seat of John Lyons this spring after the nearly 5-year manager announced he would retire. From a pool of 20 applicants, the council interviewed six candidates, selecting Lee.

The council decided at a special meeting Tuesday night to not return to that recent pool of applicants; instead, Wills said they will post the open position in The Citizen as well as other venues.

“We are looking for someone who is good with the public, willing to enforce ordinances when it’s not popular,” said Wills. “We would like local people, but local people sometimes don’t want to enforce ordinances to the detriment of their neighbor… We also want someone willing to thoroughly and aggressively explore grant options. Education is important in an administrative capacity, or equivalent experience.”

In the meantime, Wills said Lyons has offered to come back on an interim basis until a new village manager is hired.