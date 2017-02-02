Village septic study: 58 systems found in failure mode so far

By Susan Bromley

Staff Writer

Ortonville

-When Randy Gregory first began uncovering data regarding septic systems in the village, he was dismayed.

An initial set of numbers showed that half of the structures in the village were built before 1980. Septic systems installed prior to 1980 are at the largest risk of failure.

However, as he continued to look at the data, his optimism increased.

“Thirty-six percent of those systems have already been replaced,” said Gregory, founder and president of Enviro Assist, which is conducting a study of septic systems in the village.

At a meeting Jan. 23, Gregory presented to the village council an update on his review of systems in the village. The review is about 60 percent complete, with Enviro-Assist waiting for records from the county in order to finish the study. At this point, the number of systems estimated to be in failure mode in the village is about 58.

“This means you can expect failure at any time based on the current use,” said Gregory. “There is less than a 10 percent failure rate on systems built after 1995. Systems built between 1980 and 1995 have a failure rate of 20 percent. Those built before 1970 have 80 percent in imminent failure. It varies considerably. If oversight or construction was consistent, it would be the same rate. But there are considerable differences.”

In September, the village council unanimously approved the hiring of Enviro-Assist to conduct a septic system risk assessment at a cost not to exceed $1,750.

The assessment is a vital first step in establishing a septic ordinance in the village proposed to govern maintenance of systems in the village, which has encountered numerous septic failures over the years. Elevated e.coli levels in the Kearsley Creek have raised environmental concerns regarding septic systems in the village as well.

“We will potentially craft a septic ordinance to address items of concern that is generated from his analysis,” said Village Manager David Trent. “The one thing that stuck out to me so far is the fact that of homes built before 1970, 50 percent have had their septic system replaced or upgraded, suggesting maybe the overall concern of level of failing systems may not be as high of a magnitude that some may think. We have to wait until we have final data before we can draw any conclusions.”

A final report from Enviro-Assist is expected at the village council’s next meeting, 7 p.m., Feb. 27, at the township offices, 395 Mill St.