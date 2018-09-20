Village to dicuss applications

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Sept. 10 the village council agreed on a special meeting, 6 p.m., Sept. 25 at the village offices to discuss applications for the superintendent of public works and village administrator/clerk.

“We would like to keep it confidential at this point,” said Mark Baldwin, village president. “When we (council) are reviewing an application we will be looking at a number or a letter not a person’s name. I would (also) like to leave the application process open.”

“If the position is not filled and an application is received it will be considered, added Baldwin.

“We are trying to be as fair as we can,” he said.

On Sept. 5, Mark Baldwin, village president, Tim Light, village council member, David Fleet, editor of The Citizen newspaper and Pat Schierup opened nine applications for village manager/clerk and six for village DPW director at the village offices. The names and personal information was redacted.

The meeting on Sept. 25 will be partially closed. Baldwin said Grand Blanc employment and labor attorney Timothy Winship will be at the meeting and receive five questions from each council member. Winship will then review each question before selecting questions to be given to the applicant.

“That will be the only conversation the council will have with the applicants,” said Baldwin.

The labor attorney and council members will review the applicants and their qualifications in a closed meeting.

The openings comes after the council voted 3-2 in June to not renew the contract for village administrator/clerk Jakki Sidge and the resignation of DPW director Ethan Campbell in July. Last month council appointed DPW employee Matt Mayne as the interim superintendent. The postings for both position was published The Citizen newspaper and village Web site.