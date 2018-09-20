‘We’re stuck:’Strike delays township Tripp Road project

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.- For many years the condition of Tripp Road on the township’s west side has been a rough ride. In July the Road Commission for Oakland County closed the mile long thoroughfare and began the $2.3 million reconstruction of Tripp Road between Dixie Highway and Grange Hall Road. It was expected to re-open to traffic in mid-November.

Not so fast.

Due to an ongoing dispute which began Sept. 4 between the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association and Operating Engineers Local 324, the union representing operators of cranes and other heavy equipment, Tripp Road along with more than 100 projects statewide work has been halted.

“We’re stuck,” said Craig Bryson, senior manager of communications and public information for the Road Commission for Oakland County. “It’s very frustrating for us we have no leverage to force anyone to do anything for us.”

Including Tripp Road, Bryson said nine projects countywide have been stopped due to the dispute.

“It could force some projects, like Tripp Road into next year,” he said. “In Michigan construction ends in November. Many project are buttoned up due to weather and the closure of asphalt plants. Not only is it an inconvenience for residents and motorists, it’s also costly to taxpayers. Contractors could claim an extension of the project—but that remains to be seen.”

“We are concerned,” added Bryson. “We finally have some road money and now it stops.