What to do when pulled over

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

For even the best law-abiding drivers chances are they’re going to be pulled over at least once in a lifetime.

So just what to do when law enforcement makes a traffic stop was addressed by state lawmakers. So on July 25, Public Act 276 was passed which will amend the curriculum of driver’s training to include teaching proper procedure for police traffic stops.

“I don’t think it’s a bad idea,” said Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation commander Lt. Greg Glover. “It’s probably a good thing.”

Glover states that the issues and danger comes from when people are not aware of proper procedure, which may make the officer feel on edge.

“If they’re teaching you to keep your hands on the steering wheel, do the things you’re supposed to, you avoid putting yourself in a dangerous situation,” said Glover. “Moving around in the passenger compartment, putting your hands between seats, under seats, it raises suspicion.”

While those who have a Concealed Pistol License have to inform the officer right away that they have a fire arm, it may put an officer on edge if the driver seems to be reaching for or searching for something.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Glover. “Just listen to directions, and you’ll be fine.”

Glover is also pushing a program through the substation and the police liaison officer at the high school called STOPPED. The program is through the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, and parents can register any car, boat, ORV, moped and/or motorcycle that will be operated by anyone under 21.

Through the program, if the person is involved in a traffic stop, parents will be notified 48 hours later, giving the student time to talk to their parents about the event beforehand.

To register for the program, parents can go to www.misheriff.org/programs/stopped. Those who register will receive an identification decal for the vehicle with a sticker number unique to that vehicle which should be placed on the top let corner of the rear windshield of the vehicle.