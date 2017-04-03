William J. “Bill” Flynn

FLYNN, William J. “Bill” – of Otter Lake passed away March 31, 2017 at his residence.

He was 78.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Thursday, April 6, 2017 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 212 Center St., Otisville; Rev. Fr. Kenneth F. Coughlin celebrant. Burial will be in Hollenbeck Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8 PM Wednesday at Allen Funeral Home, 9136 Davison Rd., Davison. A Rosary will be prayed 7 PM Wednesday followed by a Memorial Service under the auspices of the Knights of Columbus #4090 3rd and 4th degree at 7:30 PM. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the Mass on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Bill was born in Flint, MI on June 28, 1938, son of the late Richard and Mary (Smith) Flynn. He married Eileen Scott on October 5, 1963 at St. Michael’s in Pontiac. Bill was a member of St. Rita’s in Holly, St. Francis and the Men’s Club, Knights of Columbus #4090 3rd and 4th degree Assembly #0523 and the International Tyrographied Union (ITU). He was a printer for the Pontiac Press. Bill worked at TDS in Oxford, Grab Bag and sold real estate for a long time. He loved farming.

Bill is survived by his wife, Eileen; children, William (Dawn), Jr., Joan Burns and Julie (Dale) Boadway; grandchildren, Shane, Kaleigh, Trey and Cassidy Burns, Casey, Breanna and Cody Boadway, Matthew Beaudry, Jacob, Jessica, Rubon and Laura Levely; sister, Eileen Prabucki; brother, Donald “Pete” (Dorothy) Flynn; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

