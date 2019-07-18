1980s comes to Good Times

By David Fleet

Editor

The video arcade game “Pac-Man” is released, Ronald Regan is elected President of the United States and the cable network MTV (Music Television) is launched.

At 8:30 p.m., Aug. 3 the 1980s return to Good Times in Goodrich when the Square Pegz brings back the music etched in every cassette and 8 track player. Don a pair of parachute pants with a Polyester shirt and jam to Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, The B-52’s, Blondie, Paula Abdul, Bananarama, The Go-Go’s, The Bangles, Salt-N-Pepa and Wham.

“There will be some ‘Big Hair’ at the beer tent on Saturday night,” said Sandy Cooper, coordinator of 80s night at Good Times. “We’ll do the Moon Walk, break dance and play Twister. Patrons can get their hair re-done to the 80s style complete with plenty of hair spray.”

Check out The Citizen newspaper next week for a complete schedule of Good Times in Goodrich.