2022:Police calls soar, traffic incidents, domestic violence calls higher

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp. — On Monday night, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon Substation Commander Lt. Greg Glover gave his 2022 year-end report to the Brandon Township Board of Trustees.

“Calls for service this year between Brandon Township and the Village of Ortonville were 11,810 dispatch calls,” said Glover. “Brandon Township was 10,379 and the village was 1,431.”

Those numbers are an increase of 2,591 calls from the year prior.

“It’s significant,” said Glover. “During the COVID time our calls were down, I think they’re high this year because once all of the restrictions were pretty much lifted, everyone was out and about and happy to be out.”

There were also an increase of traffic incidents and domestic violence over the last year.

“Our traffic enforcement continues to be a focal point,” he said. “The additional car that we added, it’s working out really nice, especially with the amount of accidents we’ve had this year. He’s taking those accident reports and it’s freeing up our other cars and he’s specifically taking traffic. It’s a nice addition to our afternoon shift.”

The clearance rate for the township and the village in 2022 was 71.84 percent.

“Brandon Township continues to have one of the highest clearance rates in Oakland County, we are the second highest out of our substations,” he said. “Out of 150 cases, 109 of those resulted in an arrest or were exceptionally cleared.”

The calls to the school district have also gone up, most of which go to the school liaison officer.

“I was able to utilize the school liaison this past year on 10 different occasions, it actually saves the township a little more than $5,000 in overtime,” he said. “The school liaison caseload, there were 224 incidents that they specifically called us for. 87 of those were investigative reports. Those are anything from sex crimes to drugs. We’ve written a ton of tickets at the school this year for vapes.”

The 224 incidents is up from 2021 when there were 170 incidents with 67 being reports for investigation.

“I’m very proud of the staff assigned to this substation,” said Glover in his report. “We continue to have one of the highest clearance rates in Oakland County and the State of Michigan based on the report of incidents the State of Michigan and the FBI keeps track of for major crimes.”