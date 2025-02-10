2024 Brandon teachers of the year

Tim Campbell, Jacob Campbell, Sarah Campbell, Joanne Sotzen, Chrissandra Padilla, Carly Stone and Phoebe. Photo: David Fleet

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

Brandon — Brandon School District has named their teachers of the year for 2024.

At the preschool level, Sarah Campbell was honored as the early-childhood teacher of the year. She has been in Brandon for 10 years.

“Being recognized as teacher of the year after 10 years is an honor,” she said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today though without the support of all of the teachers before me.”

Campbell is a Brandon graduate herself, and extended a heartfelt thanks to all of the teachers she had at the district.

“I’d like to thank my elementary teachers at Belle Ann who showed me what an amazing profession teaching could be, my middle and high school teachers for preparing me for college, and the teachers I work with currently that are giving me the support and tools to be the teacher I am today,” she said.

She also said she enjoys everything about teaching.

“From working with our youngest Blackhawks and watching them discover school for the first time to collaborating with families and colleagues to make sure their school experience is a positive memory they will hold for the rest of their lives,” she said. “Teaching is my passion and I’m so grateful to be somewhere with amazing students and colleagues.”

The elementary teacher of the year is Karianne Ogans, who teaches first grade at Harvey-Swanson Elementary. She’s been teaching for 14 years, and this is her third year at Brandon.

“Being teacher of the year is a tremendous honor,” she said. “I am so grateful to have worked with, and been mentored by, so many talented educators in my profession throughout the years. All of which have helped me to become the teacher I am today. To now be awarded teacher of the year has been an amazing moment in my career thus far.”

Ogans said she truly enjoys building relationships with her students and families.

“I absolutely love the beginning of the year and getting to know all of them on a one-on-one basis,” she said. “In building these strong relationships, I am able to see my students confidence boost, and they are more willing to try the harder things that I ask them to do in their learning. I also enjoy watching them grow tremendously throughout the year, and sharing in those special moments when they finally start to understand the concepts I have been trying to get them to comprehend.”

At Brandon High School, Spanish teacher Amy Skopek was honored as the secondary teacher of the year. She has been teaching for 21 years, all of those at Brandon.

“It truly means so much, it’s something I never expected,” she said. “I look around at all the amazing teacher I work with every day and think, ‘Oh, I wish I could be/teach like them.’ So earning this award really means so much to me.”

Skopek said that she loves her job and thinks often about how lucky she is to be in such a rewarding career.

“It’s definitely the kids that make the job as special as it is,” she said. “I love walking into the building and seeing their faces. I love when they are waiting to tell me something about their day, whether it be a grade on a test or assignment, something about a game or competition the night before, their weekend, or even problems with a friend. I love being a person they know they can come to with anything. I also love seeing that light bulb switch on when they all of a sudden understand that concept they’ve been struggling with. It’s such a rewarding, fulfilling feeling like no other.”