2024 Pride in the Park

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — 4-8 p.m., on June 1, Abigail’s Pride will host their third annual event, Pride in the Park, at the Brandon Township Community Park, 1414 N. Hadley Road, Ortonville.

“This year’s Pride in the Park will be the same family-friendly pride festival that we have had the past few years, but even better,” said Abigail’s Pride founder Abigail Rowe. “The Brandon Township Community Park gives us the opportunity to include so much more in our festival than ever before.”

There will be over 60 vendors, non-profit groups, and sponsors present at the event, including several food trucks. There will also be bounce houses, games, give-aways, entertainment and activities. Entrance to the event is free.

“I am so, so excited for everyone to see what we’ve been working on,” said Rowe. “And I can’t wait to share a day full of Pride with all of the people who are a part of or who support the LGBTQ community.”

For more information, vendor spotlights, and sponsors, see Abigail’s Pride on Facebook or abigailspride.com.

Abigail’s Pride is a non-profit organization based in Ortonville, MI with a focus on expanding and deepening the education and support of LGBTQ+ families and allies within the community. It was founded by Rowe in 2021.