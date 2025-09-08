2025 Citizen of the Year: Lynn Holliday

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

For over 30 years, Lynn Holliday has been teaching dance to children in the community one pirouette at a time.

“We started at Harvey-Swanson Elementary for a long time,” said Holliday. “When I first started, it was just one ballet class, and then it grew and grew.”

The dance program at Harvey-Swanson began as a recreation program, which Holliday began teaching in 1987. Since then, she moved classes to her own studio in downtown Ortonville in 2014.

“I just loved it,” she said. “I loved working with the dancers. I love when the girls get excited about what they’re doing, when they have a passion for it.”

Holliday began her own dance journey in college, when she took her first dance class. She said she fell in love with the art.

“I felt really good doing it, and I was good at it, and it was so much fun to share that with people,” she said. “We want to have a joyful experience when we dance, we don’t want it to just be about perfection all the time, we want it to be about the art form. So, hopefully, I’ve expressed that to the girls so they can experience that joy, and share it themselves when they perform.”

So many of her students loved their experience that Holliday now has a few dozen second-generation students in her classes. Some of her former students come back after high school to dance, and this past summer she had four students who had graduated college that wanted to dance in the summer with her.

“I love having dancers start to love it and enjoy it as much as I do, and some of them want to go on and share it themselves,” she said. “It’s amazing getting to watch the girls grow. Most of the dancers come out being kind to each other, they grow together, and they encourage each other.”

While Holliday’s favorite style of dance to teach changes based on the day, all of her students have to take ballet.

“If they love doing tap, then tap is my favorite thing to do with them,” she said. “If they’re in ballet class and they have so much energy for it, then my favorite is ballet. I try to get them to like everything. But everyone has to do ballet. That’s the foundation to do all you dances, and other sports. Most of my girls are good athletes too.”

Holliday said she hopes her classes teach the students self-discipline, musicality, and how to get along with others.

“It’s a polite art form,” she said. “Even if someone is not your best friend, you learn to get along with them. It’s a tight-knit community. They also usually develop a lot of self-confidence to put themselves out there and do these things. None of them are slackers, they’re always working to be better, to accomplish more. A better split, a better leap, remembering to smile on stage, and you learn to get along with people. In all aspects in life, you learn to get along with others. You help the younger kids, and I expect them all to be respectful, not only to others in the dance room, but to others outside the dance room.”

She also said she hopes that the students try their best and enjoy it.

“Everybody is teachable, whether they are as accomplished as others, that doesn’t mean they don’t try,” she said. “If you’re trying as hard as you can, then I appreciate that. They love it, so they should still have the opportunity to enjoy it. I always want them to be able to enjoy music and dance, and to share that with other people. Have other people experience it with you.”

Holliday has been in the community for over 40 years, where she raised three children. Her two daughters are also teachers, and one of her daughters also teaches dance classes with her.

“It’s nice to know that people appreciate you,” she said.

Holliday will receive her Citizen of the Year award at the main stage on Sept. 13 at 11 a.m.