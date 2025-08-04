2025 Citizen of the Year

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — The Citizen Newspaper is seeking nominations for our annual Citizen of the Year Award.

Nominees should be someone whose dedication and commitment to the betterment of the Ortonville area has made a lasting impact on the community. Letters of nomination should include examples of dedicated service to the community.

Submit letters of nomination to citnews@citnewspaper.com. Nominees will be reviewed by the Citizen Newspaper staff and the recipient of the Citizen of the Year award will be announced in the Septemberfest special section on Sept. 6. The award will be formally presented during Septemberfest on Sept. 13.