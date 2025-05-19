When I got into the office Monday morning and opened our email, I saw a list of emails with messages and photos of the 2025 Stamp Out Hunger food drive. And, like every year, I am amazed at the generosity of the Ortonville community.

On the second Saturday in May, the National Association of Letter Carriers hosts their annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive. And for the last few years, we’ve worked with Ortonville postal carriers to promote the event to help supply local food banks with non-perishables. Locally, the donations go to the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund.

It was incredibly heartwarming to open an email from postal carrier Lisa Harrison on Monday morning and see that they collected 17 hampers of donations, averaging about 8,600 pounds.

“I’m blown away by the generosity and huge hearts of this small but amazing community,” said Harrison. “Kudos to everyone who helped. We had volunteers driving their own personal vehicles picking up food from carriers to free up space in their mail trucks.”

Stamp Out Hunger is an incredible way to give back to the community, and at the helm are people who serve the community every day. Mail carriers have a tough job, especially here in Michigan where the weather can change at the drop of a hat. They brave the rain and snow and ice for a public service, and I wanted to give them credit where credit is due.

I remember my own mail carrier from where I grew up, Mrs. Conner. She knew us by name, and not just because she delivered our mail. Her and her family lived in the community, her daughters went to the same schools I did. And on half days, I would walk home and arrive right when she was delivering mail on our street, parking at one end and walking up and down the sidewalk, house to house, like clock work. She’d hand me the mail, offer our dog a treat, and tell me to have a great day.

We count on mail carriers a lot, and knowing we can count on our local carriers to support the community in other ways is incredible. They deserve a world of thanks right alongside everyone who donated this year.

“Whether you donated, collected, transported or sorted the food, I hope you know that you are appreciated and are a part of something incredible and very special,” said Harrison. “I’m sure it will take the file folks at OCEF a little bit to sort through all the donations, but what a huge blessing it will be to those who use the food pantry.”