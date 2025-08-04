29-year-old woman killed while holding child in Holly Township

By Hannah Young

Holly Twp. — A 29-year-old Warren woman, Sam Skinner, was killed while holding her 1-year-old child in the Alex’s Market & Grill parking lot off of Grange Hall Road in Holly Township on Sunday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. according to Michigan State Police Second District (MSP).

MSP announced the incident on their social media on Monday, July 28. According to the post, the Detroit Regional Communication Center was notified of a pedestrian hit by a car. When troopers arrived on the scene, the Warren woman was found lying face down on the ground unresponsive. A trooper administered

Troopers also located a 1-year-old female child that was also struck during the incident. The child had non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The preliminary investigation found that the woman was in the westside parking lot of Alex’s Market & Grill.

“She was on the right side of a Ford Explorer. She was holding her 1-year old female child while removing or placing another child inside of the Ford Explorer. The driver of a commercial grade Ford pickup truck pulled out of the parking spot next to the Explorer, and hit the woman still holding her child, running over both of them,” according to MSP.

MSP troopers interviewed the 72-year-old man from Carleton, who was driving the pickup. Police suspect the man was impaired by narcotics. The man was arrested and a search warrant was conducted for a blood draw. A Drug Recognition Expert evaluation was also completed, according to MSP.

“This investigation is still pending other evidence, medical examiner reports and results from the search warrant,” said F/Lt. Mike Shaw in MSP’s social media post. “It does appear at this time that impaired driving is the cause of this crash. While many drivers are aware of the impacts of alcohol while driving, we continue to remind drivers the same is true for drug impairment. It does not matter if they are prescribed drugs, marijuana or over the counter, they all impact your ability to drive.”

The investigation is ongoing. Once complete, an investigator’s report will be submitted to the prosecutors office, according to MSP.

A gofundme was set up to help support the Skinner family.