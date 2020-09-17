40th year: Ortonville Community CROP Hunger Walk

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

The annual CROP walk is still on.

“Yes, there will be a CROP walk this year,” said Sue Sirgany, CROP Walk treasurer. “We are proud and happy to announce that this year marks the 40th year for the Ortonville Community CROP Hunger Walk.”

While the event is still going to happen, it will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On Sunday, Oct. 4, we will walk together, but apart, in the spirit of fighting hunger,” said Sirgany.

While there is no organized route, participants are asked to walk in their own group wherever they are. As always, a portion of the funds raised will go to the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund to benefit the community.

“Our caring community has a long history of generosity for the CROP Walk,” said Sirgany. “In this year of uncertainty and worry, the CROP Walk committee will be grateful for whatever help you are able to give.”

For more information on the CROP Hunger Walk, to join a team, post a picture of your group walking, or to donate, visit crophungerwalk.org/Ortonvillemi