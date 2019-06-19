Helen Carlton

CARLTON, HELEN ELIZABETH of Ortonville. Died June 15, 2019. She was 88.

She was born January 3, 1931 in McKeesport, Pennsylvania to the late Russell B. and Elizabeth (nee: Lofthouse) Shipley. She is survived by three children, Tamara (David) Yambrosic, Teela (Tim) McRae and Kevin Carlton; nine grandchildren, Carinne (Chris), Jennifer (TJ), Brandie (Anthony), Jessica (Jonathan), Rebecca (Geno), Michael (Heather), Ashley, Rachel and Cristie; nine great grandchildren, Cailyn, Claira, Carlee, Mavric, Eloise, Cooper, Michael Jr., Patrick and Ivory; one sister, Anna Mary (LeRoy); she was preceded in death by one daughter, Tracey Glaspie; one brother, Russell “Buster” Shipley and one sister, Golda Mae McLain; one grandson Nickolas Glaspie. Helen retired from K-Mart in Pontiac and then went to work at GM-Orion where she also retired. She later was employed at Meijer in Oxford. She was a member of the Edna Burton Senior Center where she enjoyed playing Bingo. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at The Old Town Hall 486 Mill Street, Ortonville. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGEFUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South Street, Ortonville. Interment will be at Ortonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Karmanos Cancer Center. To send a condolence, go to www.villagefh.com