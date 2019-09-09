Brenda Sue Dennison

DENNISON, BRENDA SUE of Ortonville; September 9, 2019; age 64;

Beloved wife of the late Kenneth, who preceded her in death on October 6, 2018; Loving mother of Elizabeth (David) McLachlan, Sarah (Richard) Martin and Amanda Dennison; Step-mother of Stacy (Jon) Sterling; Dear daughter of Karen McAdams and the late John McAdams; Dear sister of Diane (William) Williams, Sandra (Craig) West and John (Cynthia) McAdams, Jr. Sister in law of Jerry Dennison; Cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Christian, Riley, Kailey and Madelyn. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Online guest bookwww.modetzfuneralhomes.com