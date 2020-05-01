Brandon crime reports May 1

Dog bite

At 6:09 p.m., April 29 Brandon deputies responded to a report of a dog bite. Upon arrival, deputies met with the complainant. He stated he is a delivery driver. He said he was delivering an order when a small yorkie bit him on the leg. He said he then went back to his vehicle and called police. The owner of the dog stated he is up to date on shots. The case was forwarded to animal control.

Another dog bite

On April 24, at 6 p.m., Brandon deputies responded to a report of a dog bite. Upon arrival, deputies met with the complainant and the victim. The complainant explained that her son was in the living room with her mother’s German Shepard and that the dog bit her son in the face. While picking her son up, the dog also bit her on the arm. She said that he was put inside of a bedroom and 911 was called. Oakland County Animal Control was contacted.