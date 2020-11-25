New in Brandon Township:C-More Self Storage

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.-C-More Self Storage is now open for business.

“Your belongings will be stored safely on our fully gated premises with 24-hour HD Infrared camera surveillance,” said Dawn Horner, co-owner. “C-More Self Storage is built on 13 acres of property and provides climate control units, outside enclosed storage units and storage for boats and RVs.”

The facility, located at 3967 Seymour Lake Road, is already looking to expand with three more outside enclosed storage buildings in the spring of 2021, which will provide 99 units of varying sizes that will be available for next summer.

“Our climate-controlled storage is temperature and humidity controlled year-round which is perfect for storing those valuable items that you don’t want out in the excessive heat or cold,” said Horner.

The facility includes 81 units ranging in sizes from 5 X 5 to 10 X 25; three outside enclosed storage buildings with 104 units ranging in sizes from 5 X 15 to 12 X 30 and boat, RV storage with 178 drive-thru spaces with access on Sashabaw and Seymour Lake roads.

“We are grateful for the response from our customers and the local community and appreciate all the positive feedback we have received,” she said. “Follow us on Facebook, C-More Self Storage for specials and updates on our new buildings.”

Packing materials are available for purchase as well as U-Haul trucks and vans available for local and long distance rental. The office is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and on Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Call (248) 572-4400.

From left, Mary Bailey, Dawn Horner, Larry Smith and Lise Mantha. C-More Self Storage. Photo by Patrick McAbee.