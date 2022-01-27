Donna Brothers

BROTHERS, DONNA MARIE of Goodrich, Michigan; died on January 25, 2022. She was 70.

Donna was born August 23, 1951 in St. Charles, Michigan to the late Joseph and Josephine (nee: Guida) Pasionek. She married William Brothers on August 3, 1973, in St. Charles, Michigan. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Bill Brothers; two daughters, Jaclyn (Charlie) Ross and Jennifer (Matthew) Jensen; three grandchildren, Harlow and Tenley Jensen and William Ross; three sisters, Rebecca (John) Pantuso, Mary Beth (Larry) Smith and Maureen (Michael) Kushion; one brother, Joseph (Carol Ann) Pasionek. Donna was a long-time faithful member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church and member of the Women’s Society at St. Mark. She received her degree in nursing from Delta College in 1972 and was employed by many hospitals in her 25-year career. She enjoyed gardening at their Lake Shinanguag home. She was especially passionate about water skiing as her and Bill loved living on the water enjoying most water sports. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, January 31, 2022 at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church 7296 Gale Road, Grand Blanc, Michigan which will be livestream at www.stmarkgoodrich.org click on ecatholic. Fr. David Howell and Deacon Ron Kenney will Celebrate Mass. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan and after 10:30 a.m. on Monday at the church. The family has asked that anyone attending please wear a mask . A private interment will take place at Goodrich Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities c/o www.stmarkgoodrich.org or Goodrich Cemetery. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com