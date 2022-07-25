Pamela Stephenson

STEPHENSON, PAMELA MARIE of Ortonville, Michigan; died on July 20, 2022.

She was 76. Pamela was born on March 12, 1946 in Pontiac, Michigan to Eleanor Lowes. She is survived by her husband, Roger Don Stephenson; three children, Lynette M. (the late Dan) Glassbrook, Roger N. (the late Glenda) Stephenson and Tonya R. (Scott Thompson) Stephenson; five grandchildren, Jody Schmidt, Robert Schmidt and Jillian (fiancé Daniel Raymond) Schmidt, Ronnie Lynn Stephenson and Rylee Michal Stephenson; seven great grandchildren, Madison, Lily, Evan, Riddick, Melina, Daniel Jr. and Evalynn. Pamela was retired from First American Title in Troy. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Goodrich Lions Club (9196 S. State Road, Goodrich, Michigan). Pastor Ben Gonzales, officiating. Family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. for a memorial luncheon at the Lions Club. Memorials may be made to the family. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME, 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com