A night of ‘Horse racing at the Barn’

Brandon Twp. — The community is welcomed for an evening with friends, food and horse racing.

Beginning at 6 p.m., March 8, Abraham Ranch, 3090 Weidemann Dr., Clarkston, will host Horse Racing at the Barn to raise funds for the All Sports Brandon Boosters.

The event will include Chicken BBQ catered by 15th Street Tavern, horse racing, and two bets. Cocktails at 6 p.m., dinner 7 p.m. followed by racing. Additional wagers on the horse races are available for $2 per bet.

Jesse Johnson, Brandon athletic director said the purpose for this event is to support Brandon Athletics.

“The night is an effort to make a significant impact on our ability to provide our student-athletes with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed in their athletic endeavors,” said Johnson.

“The contributions from this event will not only help us to maintain our current programs but will also help us to expand and improve them.”

Last year’s event raised money to purchase cheer and wrestling mats. The goal this year will be to purchase several items including a tennis lobsters, a device that will throw balls at different speeds, spin and elevation, new equipment for a pole vault pit and a basketball shooting machine for all teams. In addition a laser guided bowling angle targeting guide will also be purchased.

“The goal for this event is to raise $20,000 that will be directed straight to the Athletic Department that will be used for large ticket items that the department and our athletic programs desperately need.”