A time to reflect, ‘Purple Heart Day’

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville —On Aug. 4, community members will gathered at the Brandon Township Library, 304 South St. to reflect and honor those awarded the Purple Heart. The event is the seventh locally to honor the community’s 76 recipients, both present and past.

Nationally, Purple Heart Day is Aug. 7 a day for Americans to remember and honor the men and women who served their country and were wounded or killed.

“Over the last three years the Ortonville VFW has lost two Purple Heart recipients, WWII Veteran Dane Guisbert and Korean War Veteran Don Kengersiki,” said Dennis Hoffman, VFW post commander.

“Two remain in our post. We are in dire need of new members, we’ve lost seven in 2023 and seven this year.”

The Village of Ortonville became a Purple Heart Community on Aug. 1, 2016. Included in the Purple Heart community are: five Purple Heart recipients from the Civil War; three from World War I; 32 from World War II; four from the Korean War; 28 from Vietnam, one from Iraq and two from Operation Enduring Freedom.