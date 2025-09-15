A timeless trek on Big Mack

Above, Tom Schmidt of Brandon Township with Janice Keylon on his 1950 Massey Harris 44. Photo: Provided.

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Mackinac—Dean Trowhill steered the yellow 1966 Minneapolis Moline M670 tractor over the five-mile span of the Mackinac Bridge 155-feet above Lake Huron.

While the half century old farm tractor built for plowing fields not crossing massive suspension bridges would seem to be out of place over the straights—the trek provided a memorable day for an area family.

On Sept. 6, the Minneapolis Moline was part of a contingent from the Ortonville area Yesteryears Farm Tractor club that participated in the 17th annual Mackinac Bridge Antique Tractor Crossing. The vintage farm machine was one of the 1,089 tractors that braved some cool early fall weather to make the trek.

Just behind the Minneapolis Moline was the owner and Brandon Township resident Tom Schmidt who along with his girlfriend Janice Keylon made the slow ride across the Mackinac Bridge on his 1950 Massey Harris 44, a trip he first made in 2016.

“It was a cold day out on the straights,” said Tom, one of the six Ortonville-Yesteryears Farm Tractor Club members who participated. “It’s a lot of fun and the event is very well organized.”

While Tom revels in the bridge crossing adventure, watching the old Minneapolis Moline, which had a storied history with his family, was perhaps the best ride of his life.

Tom’s Minneapolis Moline story began in Michigan’s Thumb more than a half-century ago.

Tom’s grandfather Russ Schmidt purchased the tractor from Kramer Implement in the small town of Palms, Mich. Tom’s father, Louie, was 17 years old at the time drove the tractor back to the farm in Carsonville, Mich. For years the tractor was a workhorse on the family’s 200 acre crop farm. Russ passed away in 1980 and the Minneapolis Moline was sold at auction in 1982.

More than four decades passed and in 2022 Tom along with his father Louie decided to seek a similar Minneapolis Moline M670 the family had sold years earlier.

In 2024 Tom found and purchased what he thought at the time a similar tractor on Facebook Marketplace near Yale, Mich.

“After we purchased the tractor we noticed it had a few unique options that my grandfather had on his tractor,” said Tom.

So they contacted the grandson of the dealer, who now works for Kramer Implement that had sold the tractor to his grandfather and the serial numbers matched.

“Everyone was just amazed it was actually the same tractor,” said Tom. “It was just too good to be true after all those years to still be working.”

After some repairs the family’s Minneapolis Moline made the trip over the bridge in 2025.

“It was amazing for family members that were on the farm to share memories during our trip to Mackinac,” he said.

After the crossing they gather in St. Ignace for a parade before turning home