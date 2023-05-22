A tribute to Haylee

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp. — Each year the Brandon-Holly Redhawks Varsity Boys Lacrosse team dedicates their season to a special cause.

On Tuesday night the Children’s Hospital Foundation with a special remembrance to Sophomore Haylee Alexander, the Brandon High School student who died earlier this year was recognized.

“It’s honor to recognize Haylee,” said Redhawks Head Coach Jay Reynolds. “The past six years the Redhawk program has dedicated their season to special causes. This year team captains selected Haylee Alexander. We are mindful of her and wear her initials on the backs of the helmets for the season. In addition, on the Redhawks jersey we keep in mind everyone we have honored. Haylee will forever be honored by our program as long we get to play the game.”

The Powers vs. Redhawks game featured players wearing special jerseys, made possible by fundraising efforts and the Janene Coughlin Memorial Fund. In addition to Haylee Alexander and the Children’s Hospital for 2023 also patches honoring Mens Sana in Corpore Sano (a healthy mind in a healthy body, 2022 Mental Health Awareness, Oxford High School students Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling; 2021 Season, Brandon Parent and Employee Janene Coughlin and Oakland County Deputy Bob Loken, and 2018 Season Brandon Student Addi Goff.