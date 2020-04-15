Church column:A vaccine for the “Age of Rage” pandemic

A column by Pastor Jon Grimshaw Lakeview Community Church in Goodrich. Comments or questions: jon.grimshaw@icloud.com

This “social distancing” has certainly brought adjustments, and new challenges. We’ve also struggled with our own emotions and thoughts about the ways everyday life has changed.

I’ve heard people voice their fear and anxiety, and I’ve offered words of encouragement and hope. But as the shutdown continues, it seems that fear and anxiety are turning into frustration and anger. They’re thriving, fed by another pandemic that has infected our culture for some time. It’s been called the Age of Rage.

With all the division in our society, it’s not surprising that we are now fragmented based on our fears and suspicions regarding the Covid-19 virus, the promptness or motivations of our government’s response, and how others view the crisis. Many are responding in anger, and they’re directing it at anyone with a different view.

Some are afraid of reopening businesses because of their own physical vulnerability to the coronavirus, or that of a friend or family member. For others, extending the shutdown makes them fearful of losing their business, home, job, income, or an educational opportunity. The bottom line is, they’re all afraid!

How we attempt to return to some normalcy while protecting the most vulnerable among us is something we all need to pray about! I firmly believe God is with us through this, and He has already provided the answers we need. We must trust Him, carefully and thoughtfully consider all of our options, and in responding, put the needs of others before our own. The answer isn’t pointing fingers in blame, or demonizing anyone who disagrees with us. We’re in this together, and we’re all part of the solution!

Unfortunately, we’re engaged in a war of ideas, and words are our weapon of choice. The result is this Age of Rage we’re living in, where everyone needs to be heard. This has to change! We must fight the urge to respond to every comment made on social media, and defining our “friends” as only those who agree with us. If we aren’t careful, we’ll become like the neighbors of Doctor Stockton in the 1961 episode of “The Twilight Zone” called “The Shelter.” If you’re unfamiliar, it’s worth watching. People today are no different.

Thankfully, God has given us direction on dealing with this rage pandemic. In his letter to the church in Rome, the Apostle Paul writes to the early Christians about how they, like Jesus, should live in a way that reflected their love for others. They needed to respond to situations in their lives differently because of their relationship with Jesus. He tells them not to repay evil with evil, or respond to the hurts from others by doing or saying the same thing back to them. You’re above that! God want’s you to rise above the retribution and rage, and instead respond in love and compassion. He writes: “If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.” Romans 12:18

I believe the three parts of this statement can help us in our own struggle with the division and animosity of today’s culture.

First, it’s not always going to be easy. “If it is possible…” Paul is certainly familiar with the challenges of getting along with people. Remember, he was the one traveling throughout the Roman empire arresting and killing followers of Jesus prior to his own conversion. The Christians didn’t accept him as one of their own when he began his ministry. Others in ministry didn’t always agreeing with his methods or his decisions. Yet he had learned to handle these situations with grace and go forward in a way that was not lethal toward those he disagreed with. He simply went about his ministry and supported them in theirs. We too can respond without retribution.

The second part of the statement, “as far as it depends on you…” is critical to understanding Paul’s teaching as a whole. He’s saying the decision to pursue a particular outcome is up to you. You are responsible for how you react – not the one who created the situation. Their lack of character or judgment doesn’t free you to respond in like manner. You should respond knowing God is holding you responsible for your part in this. They may have started it, but your response is your decision.

The third part of Paul’s statement, “live at peace with everyone..” is really the primary focus of the entire statement. Your goal should be to actively seek a way to get along with people around you – (Paul says “everyone”). That’s a lot to ask, but it’s what God desires of you and I.

Jesus practiced it throughout his life, from his miracles to his death and resurrection.

Paul isn’t suggesting it’s easy, or always possible – but it must always be our goal. Later in the letter, Paul writes, “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good. Romans 12:21

To change our culture, we must change. Instead of joining in the fray, we must be counter-cultural, seeking to bring peace and hope into the lives of others.

Maybe it means taking a break from social media, or apologizing to someone we’ve hurt with words. Maybe it means we stop and think about how our response might affect someone before we hit “send.” Maybe we do something kind for someone who knows they are on the opposite side of some issue or concern.

Jesus said in Luke 10:27 “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength and with all your mind’; and, ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.'”

If we put those words into action, we can reduce the anger and anxiety in our world. Our actions can be the vaccine that helps bring an end to the Age of Rage.

