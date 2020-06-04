Absent voter applications

By David Fleet

Editor

The upcoming Aug. 4 election will be in person with safety measures in place.

Residents opting to vote through the mail, should contact the township Clerk’s office. Once the ballots from the county clerk are received and tested on the scanners, ballots will be mailed out the at the end of June or first of July.

Due to the passage of the statewide ballot proposal 18-3, all eligible and registered voters in Michigan may now request an absent voter ballot without providing a reason.

“No completed application, no ballot,” said Candee Allen, Brandon Township Clerk. “Voters must always fill-out an Absent Voter Ballot Application before receiving a ballot, even if you are a permanent absentee voter.”

nFor Candee Allen at Brandon Township (248) 627-2851 or fax (248) 627-6208 or email to

callen@brandontownship.us and an Absent Voter Ballot Application will be mailed.

nFor Patti Back at Groveland Township (248) 634-4152 or fax (248) 634-4152 or email to

clerk@grovelandtownship.net.

nFor Katie Vick at Atlas Township (810) 636-2548 or fax (810) 636-6244 or email to kvick@atlastownship.org